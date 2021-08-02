United States 3, Italy 2 (25-21, 16-25, 27-25, 16-25, 12-15) United States_Spiker-A. Drews (19-45), J. Larson (12-32), M. Bartsch-Hackley (13-40)…

United States_Spiker-A. Drews (19-45), J. Larson (12-32), M. Bartsch-Hackley (13-40) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Drews (3-9), F. Akinradewo (4-15), H. Washington (4-19), M. Bartsch-Hackley (2-7); Server-A. Drews (0-18), F. Akinradewo (0-19), H. Washington (0-17), J. Larson (1-18), K. Hill (1-4), M. Bartsch-Hackley (2-23), M. Hancock (0-6), J. Poulter (0-5); Scorer-A. Drews (22-72).

Italy_Spiker-C. Bosetti (10-34), P. Egonu (27-62) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Orro (0-1), O. Malinov (1-11), A. Danesi (1-9), S. Fahr (3-10), C. Chirichella (1-11), M. Sylla (1-5), E. Pietrini (1-8), C. Bosetti (1-8), P. Egonu (1-16); Server-A. Orro (1-9), O. Malinov (0-15), A. Danesi (0-9), S. Fahr (0-7), C. Chirichella (0-6), M. Sylla (0-8), E. Pietrini (0-12), I. Sorokaite (0-3), C. Bosetti (1-16), P. Egonu (0-12); Scorer-P. Egonu (28-90).

Referees_Liu Jiang, China. Luis Gerardo Macias, Mexico. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

