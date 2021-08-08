Women’s Gold Medal Match United States 3, Brazil 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) United States_Spiker-A. Drews (14-24), J. Larson (12-27) (won-total…

Women’s Gold Medal Match

United States 3, Brazil 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-14)

United States_Spiker-A. Drews (14-24), J. Larson (12-27) (won-total attempts); Blocker-H. Washington (3-8), M. Bartsch-Hackley (2-6); Server-A. Drews (0-9), F. Akinradewo (0-16), H. Washington (0-10), J. Larson (0-13), K. Hill (1-2), M. Bartsch-Hackley (1-11), J. Poulter (0-12); Scorer-A. Drews (15-37).

Brazil_Spiker-F. Rodrigues (10-25), G. Braga Guimaraes (10-32) (won-total attempts); Blocker-C. de Oliveira Saad Gattaz (2-11), F. Rodrigues (1-8), R. Montibeller (2-6); Server-A. da Silva (0-12), C. de Oliveira Saad Gattaz (0-11), F. Rodrigues (0-6), G. Braga Guimaraes (0-9), M. Silva Carneiro (0-5), N. Pereira (0-3), R. Montibeller (1-9), R. Ratzke (0-2); Scorer-F. Rodrigues (11-39).

Referees_Juraj Mokry, Slovakia. Hernan Casamiquela, Argentina. Heike Kraft, Germany.

