Women’s Gold Medal Match

United States 14, Spain 5

United States 4 3 5 2 — 14 Spain 1 3 0 1 — 5

First Quarter_1, United States, A. Williams, 7:33. 2, United States, M. Steffens, 3:36. 3, Spain, R. Tarrago Aymerich, 2:15 (PP). 4, United States, M. Musselman, 0:43 (PP). 5, United States, R. Fattal, 0:01.

Second Quarter_6, United States, M. Fischer, 6:52 (PP). 7, United States, K. Gilchrist, 5:48 (PP). 8, Spain, M. Garcia Godoy, 3:25. 9, Spain, B. Ortiz, 2:24 (PP). 10, United States, M. Musselman, 1:56 (PP). 11, Spain, M. Garcia Godoy, 0:38.

Third Quarter_12, United States, A. Williams, 7:24 (PP). 13, United States, A. Fischer, 6:34 (PP). 14, United States, K. Gilchrist, 2:28. 15, United States, S. Haralabidis, 1:01 (PS). 16, United States, A. Fischer, 0:06 (PP).

Fourth Quarter_17, United States, M. Musselman, 5:24 (PP). 18, United States, M. Seidemann, 2:20. 19, Spain, E. Ruiz, 2:04.

Exclusions_United States 20 (R. Fattal 1, A. Fischer 1, M. Fischer 2, M. Seidemann 2, M. Steffens 2, K. Gilchrist 4, P. Hauschild 4, A. Williams 4); Spain 16 (A. Espar Llaquet 1, M. Garcia Godoy 1, P. Leiton Arrones 1, E. Ruiz 1, M. Bach 2, J. Forca Ariza 2, B. Ortiz 2, P. Pena 2, R. Tarrago Aymerich 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_United States None; Spain None.

Penalty Fouls_United States None; Spain 1 (M. Garcia Godoy 1).

Ejections_United States 3 (K. Gilchrist, P. Hauschild, A. Williams); Spain 1 (R. Tarrago Aymerich).

Referees_Nenad Peris, Croatia. Sebastien Dervieux, France. Mark Koganov, International Swimming Federation. Wim Keman, International Swimming Federation.

