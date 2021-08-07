2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Korda wins women's golf gold for US | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 4:40 AM

Women’s Gold Medal Match

United States 14, Spain 5

United States 4 3 5 2 14
Spain 1 3 0 1 5

First Quarter_1, United States, A. Williams, 7:33. 2, United States, M. Steffens, 3:36. 3, Spain, R. Tarrago Aymerich, 2:15 (PP). 4, United States, M. Musselman, 0:43 (PP). 5, United States, R. Fattal, 0:01.

Second Quarter_6, United States, M. Fischer, 6:52 (PP). 7, United States, K. Gilchrist, 5:48 (PP). 8, Spain, M. Garcia Godoy, 3:25. 9, Spain, B. Ortiz, 2:24 (PP). 10, United States, M. Musselman, 1:56 (PP). 11, Spain, M. Garcia Godoy, 0:38.

Third Quarter_12, United States, A. Williams, 7:24 (PP). 13, United States, A. Fischer, 6:34 (PP). 14, United States, K. Gilchrist, 2:28. 15, United States, S. Haralabidis, 1:01 (PS). 16, United States, A. Fischer, 0:06 (PP).

Fourth Quarter_17, United States, M. Musselman, 5:24 (PP). 18, United States, M. Seidemann, 2:20. 19, Spain, E. Ruiz, 2:04.

Exclusions_United States 20 (R. Fattal 1, A. Fischer 1, M. Fischer 2, M. Seidemann 2, M. Steffens 2, K. Gilchrist 4, P. Hauschild 4, A. Williams 4); Spain 16 (A. Espar Llaquet 1, M. Garcia Godoy 1, P. Leiton Arrones 1, E. Ruiz 1, M. Bach 2, J. Forca Ariza 2, B. Ortiz 2, P. Pena 2, R. Tarrago Aymerich 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_United States None; Spain None.

Penalty Fouls_United States None; Spain 1 (M. Garcia Godoy 1).

Ejections_United States 3 (K. Gilchrist, P. Hauschild, A. Williams); Spain 1 (R. Tarrago Aymerich).

Referees_Nenad Peris, Croatia. Sebastien Dervieux, France. Mark Koganov, International Swimming Federation. Wim Keman, International Swimming Federation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

