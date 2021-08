U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Scores

Thursday At Westchester Country Club Harrison, N.Y. Yardage: 6,423; Par: 72 Round of 32 Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (146)…

Thursday At Westchester Country Club Harrison, N.Y. Yardage: 6,423; Par: 72 Round of 32

Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (146) def. Marissa Wenzler, Dayton, Ohio (150), 3 and 2.

Valentina Rossi, Argentina (144) def. Valeria Mendizabal, Guatemala (144), 4 and 3.

Katie Cranston, Canada (149) def. Tess Blair, South Jordan, Utah (147), 5 and 4.

Brooke Seay, San Diego, Calif. (145) def. Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (143), 2 and 1.

Cara Heisterkamp, Westlake, Ohio (149) def. Mika Jin, Fremont, Calif. (146), 4 and 2.

Aline Krauter, Germany (148) def. Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (144), 2 up.

Emma McMyler, San Antonio, Texas (149) def. Xin (Cindy) Kou, People’s Republic of China (146), 3 and 2.

Yu-Chiang Hou, Chinese Taipei (148) def. Bibilani Liu, Cupertino, Calif. (147), 8 and 7.

Jensen Castle, West Columbia, S.C. (150) def. Sophie Linder, Carthage, Tenn. (146), 1 up.

Jenny Bae, Suwanee, Ga. (144) def. Anna Morgan, Spartanburg, S.C. (148), 1 up.

Rianne Mikhaela Malixi, Philippines (149) def. Valery Plata, Colombia (146), 5 and 4.

Emily Mahar, Australia (147) def. Sophie (Yixian) Guo, People’s Republic of China (143), 1 up.

Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (141) def. Elle Nachmann, Boca Raton, Fla. (146), 1 up.

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (144) def. Grace Kim, Australia (148), 7 and 6.

Kailie Vongsaga, Diamond Bar, Calif. (149) def. Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. (145), 3 and 2.

Kan Bunnabodee, Thailand (143) def. Emma Spitz, Austria (147), 19 holes.

Round of 16

Valentina Rossi, Argentina (144) def. Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (146), 20 holes.

Brooke Seay, San Diego, Calif. (145) def. Katie Cranston, Canada (149), 2 and 1.

Cara Heisterkamp, Westlake, Ohio (149) def. Aline Krauter, Germany (148), 7 and 5.

Yu-Chiang Hou, Chinese Taipei (148) def. Emma McMyler, San Antonio, Texas (149), 3 and 2.

Jensen Castle, West Columbia, S.C. (150) def. Jenny Bae, Suwanee, Ga. (144), 4 and 2.

Emily Mahar, Australia (147) def. Rianne Mikhaela Malixi, Philippines (149), 1 up.

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (144) def. Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (141), 19 holes.

Kan Bunnabodee, Thailand (143) def. Kailie Vongsaga, Diamond Bar, Calif. (149), 6 and 5.

