U.S. Amateur Scores

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 7:06 PM

Friday
At Oakmont Country Club
Oakmont, Pa.
Yardage: 7,254 Par: 70
Quarterfinals

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, def. Ross Streelman, Columbia, Mo., 2 and 1.

Travis Vick, Houston, def. Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif., 1 up.

James Piot, Canton, Mich., def. Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C., 3 and 1.

Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla., def. Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass., 1 up.

Round of 16
Upper Bracket

Ross Streelman, Columbia, Mo., def. Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif., 3 and 2.

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, def. Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C., 6 and 4.

Travis Vick, Hosuton, def. Jose Islas, Mexico, 3 and 2.

Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif., def. Grayson Blunt, Houston, 6 and 5.

Lower Bracket

James Piot, Canton, Mich., def. Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif., 4 and 3.

Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C., def. Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn., 1 up.

Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla., def. Hugo Townsend, Sweden, 19 holes.

Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass., def. Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif., 1 up.

Round of 32
Upper Bracket

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif., def. David Nyjfall, Sweden, 21 holes.

Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo., def. John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky., 2 and 1.

Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C., def. Bo Jin, China, 1 up.

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, def. Xavier Marcoux, Canada, 3 and 2.

Travis Vick, Houston, def. Parker Coody, Plano, Texas, 3 and 2.

Jose Islas, Mexico, def. Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C., 2 up.

Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif., def. Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C., 1 up.

Grayson Blunt, Houston, def. Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash., 1 up.

Lower Bracket

James Piot, Canton, Mich., def. Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif., 4 and 3.

Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif., def. Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif., 19 holes.

Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn., def. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina, 4 and 3.

Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C., def. Caden Fioroni, San Diego, 19 holes.

Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla., def. Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass., 2 and 1.

Hugo Townsend, Sweden, def. Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C., 2 up.

Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif., def. William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas, 21 holes.

Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, England, 1 up.

