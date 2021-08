Tuesday’s Olympic Scores

Tuesday, August 3 BASEBALL/SOFTBALL Men Dominican Republic 7, Israel 6 BASKETBALL Men Quarterfinals Slovenia 94, Germany 70 United States 95,…

Tuesday, August 3

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

Men

Dominican Republic 7, Israel 6

BASKETBALL

Men

Quarterfinals

Slovenia 94, Germany 70

United States 95, Spain 81

France 84, Italy 75

Australia 97, Argentina 59

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Women

Quarterfinals

United States 2, Germany 0 (21-19, 21-19)

Switzerland 2, Brazil 1 (21-19, 18-21, 15-12)

Latvia 2, Canada 1 (21-13, 18-21, 15-11)

Australia 2, Canada 1 (21-15, 19-21, 15-12)

HOCKEY

Men

Semifinals

Belgium 5, India 2

Australia 3, Germany 1

HANDBALL

Men

Quarterfinals

France 42, Bahrain 28

Spain 34, Sweden 33

Denmark 31, Norway 25

Egypt 31, Germany 26

FOOTBALL

Men

Semifinals

Brazil 0, Mexico 0, Brazil wins 4-1 on penalty kicks

Spain 1, Japan 0 OT

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Quarterfinals

ROC 3, Canada 0 (25-21, 30-28, 25-22)

Brazil 3, Japan 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-20)

Argentina 3, Italy 2 (25-21, 23-25, 22-25, 25-14, 12-15)

France 3, Poland 2 (21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 15-9)

WATER POLO

Women

Quarterfinals

United States 16, Canada 5

Spain 11, China 7

Hungary 14, Netherlands 11

ROC 9, Australia 8

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.