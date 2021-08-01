Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 43 32 .573 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 43 32 .573 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 38 37 .507 5 Round Rock (Texas) 37 38 .493 6 Albuquerque (Colorado) 32 41 .438 10 El Paso (San Diego) 31 43 .419 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 47 28 .627 — Tacoma (Seattle) 42 33 .560 5 Las Vegas (Oakland) 37 38 .493 10 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 35 39 .473 11½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 31 44 .413 16

Friday’s Games

El Paso 6, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 3

Albuquerque 10, Salt Lake 4

Sacramento 7, Reno 4

Tacoma 6, Las Vegas 3

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, El Paso 4, 1st game

El Paso 2, Sugar Land 1, 2nd game

Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 3

Reno 9, Sacramento 6

Tacoma 10, Las Vegas 1

Sunday’s Games

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

