Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|43
|32
|.573
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|38
|37
|.507
|5
|Round Rock (Texas)
|37
|38
|.493
|6
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|32
|41
|.438
|10
|El Paso (San Diego)
|31
|43
|.419
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|42
|33
|.560
|5
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|37
|38
|.493
|10
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|35
|39
|.473
|11½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|31
|44
|.413
|16
___
|Friday’s Games
El Paso 6, Sugar Land 3
Oklahoma City 8, Round Rock 3
Albuquerque 10, Salt Lake 4
Sacramento 7, Reno 4
Tacoma 6, Las Vegas 3
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land 6, El Paso 4, 1st game
El Paso 2, Sugar Land 1, 2nd game
Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 3
Reno 9, Sacramento 6
Tacoma 10, Las Vegas 1
|Sunday’s Games
Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
