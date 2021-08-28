CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 1:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 56 42 .571
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 49 48 .505
Round Rock (Texas) 47 50 .485
Albuquerque (Colorado) 42 55 .433 13½
El Paso (San Diego) 40 57 .412 15½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 58 39 .598
Tacoma (Seattle) 56 42 .571
Las Vegas (Oakland) 53 45 .541
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 54 .443 15
Sacramento (San Francisco) 42 54 .438 15½

___

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas 6, Oklahoma City 1

Round Rock 9, Albuquerque 1

Sugar Land 9, El Paso 2, 1st game

El Paso 11, Sugar Land 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sacramento at Reno, ppd.

Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 6

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas 5, Oklahoma City 4

Round Rock 5, Albuquerque 1

Sugar Land 13, El Paso 1

Sacramento 7, Reno 5

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 1

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up