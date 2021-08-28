Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 56 42 .571 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 56 42 .571 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 49 48 .505 6½ Round Rock (Texas) 47 50 .485 8½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 42 55 .433 13½ El Paso (San Diego) 40 57 .412 15½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 58 39 .598 — Tacoma (Seattle) 56 42 .571 2½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 53 45 .541 5½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 54 .443 15 Sacramento (San Francisco) 42 54 .438 15½

___

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas 6, Oklahoma City 1

Round Rock 9, Albuquerque 1

Sugar Land 9, El Paso 2, 1st game

El Paso 11, Sugar Land 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sacramento at Reno, ppd.

Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 6

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas 5, Oklahoma City 4

Round Rock 5, Albuquerque 1

Sugar Land 13, El Paso 1

Sacramento 7, Reno 5

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 1

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.