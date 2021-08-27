Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|55
|42
|.567
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|49
|47
|.510
|5½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|46
|50
|.479
|8½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|42
|54
|.438
|12½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|40
|56
|.417
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|58
|38
|.604
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|55
|42
|.567
|3½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|52
|45
|.536
|6½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|43
|52
|.448
|15
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|41
|54
|.432
|16½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas 6, Oklahoma City 1
Round Rock 9, Albuquerque 1
Sugar Land 9, El Paso 2, 1st game
El Paso 11, Sugar Land 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Sacramento at Reno, ppd.
Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 6
|Friday’s Games
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.