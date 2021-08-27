Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 55 42 .567 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 55 42 .567 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 49 47 .510 5½ Round Rock (Texas) 46 50 .479 8½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 42 54 .438 12½ El Paso (San Diego) 40 56 .417 14½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 58 38 .604 — Tacoma (Seattle) 55 42 .567 3½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 52 45 .536 6½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 52 .448 15 Sacramento (San Francisco) 41 54 .432 16½

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas 6, Oklahoma City 1

Round Rock 9, Albuquerque 1

Sugar Land 9, El Paso 2, 1st game

El Paso 11, Sugar Land 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sacramento at Reno, ppd.

Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 6

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.<

