Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 52 41 .559 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 49 44 .527 3 Round Rock (Texas) 44 49 .473 8 Albuquerque (Colorado) 42 51 .452 10 El Paso (San Diego) 38 54 .413 13½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 55 38 .591 — Tacoma (Seattle) 53 41 .564 2½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 49 45 .521 6½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 49 .467 11½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 40 53 .430 15

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugarland 12, Oklahoma City 11

Round Rock 4, El Paso 0

Sacramento 7, Tacoma 5

Las Vegas 8, Albuquerque 6

Reno at Salt Lake, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 11, Reno 1

Sacramento 7, Tacoma 5

Oklahoma City 8, Sugar Land 4

Round Rock 12, El Paso 5

Las Vegas 13, Albuquerque 11, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Reno at Salt Lake, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Reno at Salt Lake, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

