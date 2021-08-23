Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|52
|41
|.559
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|49
|44
|.527
|3
|Round Rock (Texas)
|44
|49
|.473
|8
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|42
|51
|.452
|10
|El Paso (San Diego)
|38
|54
|.413
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|55
|38
|.591
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|53
|41
|.564
|2½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|49
|45
|.521
|6½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|43
|49
|.467
|11½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|40
|53
|.430
|15
___
|Saturday’s Games
Sugarland 12, Oklahoma City 11
Round Rock 4, El Paso 0
Sacramento 7, Tacoma 5
Las Vegas 8, Albuquerque 6
Reno at Salt Lake, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Salt Lake 11, Reno 1
Sacramento 7, Tacoma 5
Oklahoma City 8, Sugar Land 4
Round Rock 12, El Paso 5
Las Vegas 13, Albuquerque 11, 10 innings
|Monday’s Games
Reno at Salt Lake, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Reno at Salt Lake, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
