Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|52
|40
|.565
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|48
|44
|.522
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|43
|49
|.467
|9
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|42
|50
|.457
|10
|El Paso (San Diego)
|38
|53
|.418
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|55
|37
|.598
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|53
|40
|.570
|2½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|48
|45
|.516
|7½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|42
|49
|.462
|12½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|39
|53
|.424
|16
___
|Friday’s Games
Reno 8, Salt Lake 4, 1st game
Reno 5, Salt Lake 2, 2nd game
Sugar Land 12, Oklahoma City 7
El Paso 6, Round Rock 1
Tacoma 7, Sacramento 3
Las Vegas 12, Albuquerque 7
|Saturday’s Games
Sugarland 12, Oklahoma City 11
Round Rock 4, El Paso 0
Sacramento 7, Tacoma 5
Las Vegas 8, Albuquerque 6
Reno at Salt Lake, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Reno at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Reno at Salt Lake, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
