Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 52 40 .565 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 52 40 .565 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 48 44 .522 4 Round Rock (Texas) 43 49 .467 9 Albuquerque (Colorado) 42 50 .457 10 El Paso (San Diego) 38 53 .418 13½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 55 37 .598 — Tacoma (Seattle) 53 40 .570 2½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 48 45 .516 7½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 42 49 .462 12½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 39 53 .424 16

___

Friday’s Games

Reno 8, Salt Lake 4, 1st game

Reno 5, Salt Lake 2, 2nd game

Sugar Land 12, Oklahoma City 7

El Paso 6, Round Rock 1

Tacoma 7, Sacramento 3

Las Vegas 12, Albuquerque 7

Saturday’s Games

Sugarland 12, Oklahoma City 11

Round Rock 4, El Paso 0

Sacramento 7, Tacoma 5

Las Vegas 8, Albuquerque 6

Reno at Salt Lake, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Reno at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Reno at Salt Lake, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.