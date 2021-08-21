Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 51 40 .560 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 51 40 .560 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 48 43 .527 3 Albuquerque (Colorado) 42 49 .427 9 Round Rock (Texas) 42 49 .427 9 El Paso (San Diego) 38 52 .422 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 55 37 .598 — Tacoma (Seattle) 53 39 .576 2 Las Vegas (Oakland) 47 45 .511 8 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 42 49 .462 12½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 38 53 .418 16½

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 9, Oklahoma City 8

El Paso 7, Round Rock 5

Reno at Salt Lake, ppd.

Tacoma 10, Sacramento 7, 12 innings

Albuquerque 10, Las Vegas 6

Friday’s Games

Reno at Salt Lake, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land 12, Oklahoma City 7

El Paso 6, Round Rock 1

Reno 5, Salt Lake 2, 1st game

Reno 8, Salt Lake 4, 2nd game

Tacoma 7, Sacramento 3

Las Vegas 12, Albuquerque 7

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reno at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.