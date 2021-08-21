Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|51
|40
|.560
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|48
|43
|.527
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|42
|49
|.427
|9
|Round Rock (Texas)
|42
|49
|.427
|9
|El Paso (San Diego)
|38
|52
|.422
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|55
|37
|.598
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|53
|39
|.576
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|47
|45
|.511
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|42
|49
|.462
|12½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|38
|53
|.418
|16½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 9, Oklahoma City 8
El Paso 7, Round Rock 5
Reno at Salt Lake, ppd.
Tacoma 10, Sacramento 7, 12 innings
Albuquerque 10, Las Vegas 6
|Friday’s Games
Reno at Salt Lake, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land 12, Oklahoma City 7
El Paso 6, Round Rock 1
Reno 5, Salt Lake 2, 1st game
Reno 8, Salt Lake 4, 2nd game
Tacoma 7, Sacramento 3
Las Vegas 12, Albuquerque 7
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Reno at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
