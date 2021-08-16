Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 47 39 .547 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 47 39 .547 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 47 41 .534 1 Round Rock (Texas) 42 46 .477 6 Albuquerque (Colorado) 40 46 .465 7 El Paso (San Diego) 35 51 .407 12 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 52 36 .591 — Tacoma (Seattle) 51 37 .580 1 Las Vegas (Oakland) 44 44 .500 8 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 41 47 .466 10½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 38 50 .432 13½

Saturday Games

Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 3

Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 8

Reno 8, El Paso 3

Tacoma 7, Las Vegas 4

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 3

Las Vegas 14, Tacoma 0

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, ppd. 7 innings.

Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 4

Reno 10, El Paso 5

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 5:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, makeup of Aug. 15 game.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

