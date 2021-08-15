CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 1:53 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 47 39 .547
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 46 41 .529
Round Rock (Texas) 42 45 .483
Albuquerque (Colorado) 40 46 .465 7
El Paso (San Diego) 35 50 .412 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 51 36 .586
Tacoma (Seattle) 51 36 .586
Las Vegas (Oakland) 43 44 .494 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 40 47 .460 11
Sacramento (San Francisco) 38 49 .437 13

___

Friday’s Games

Reno 9, El Paso 4, 1st game

El Paso 6, Reno 2, 2nd game

Albuquerque 5, Sugar Land 4

Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 0

Salt Lake 11, Sacramento 9

Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 3

Saturday Games

Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 3

Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 8

Reno 8, El Paso 3

Tacoma 7, Las Vegas 4

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

