Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 47 39 .547 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 46 41 .529 1½ Round Rock (Texas) 42 45 .483 5½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 40 46 .465 7 El Paso (San Diego) 35 50 .412 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 51 36 .586 — Tacoma (Seattle) 51 36 .586 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 43 44 .494 8 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 40 47 .460 11 Sacramento (San Francisco) 38 49 .437 13

Friday’s Games

Reno 9, El Paso 4, 1st game

El Paso 6, Reno 2, 2nd game

Albuquerque 5, Sugar Land 4

Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 0

Salt Lake 11, Sacramento 9

Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 3

Saturday Games

Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 3

Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 8

Reno 8, El Paso 3

Tacoma 7, Las Vegas 4

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

