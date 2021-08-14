Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|47
|38
|.553
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|46
|40
|.535
|1½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|41
|45
|.477
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|39
|46
|.459
|8
|El Paso (San Diego)
|35
|49
|.417
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|50
|36
|.581
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|50
|36
|.581
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|43
|43
|.500
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|39
|47
|.453
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|38
|48
|.442
|12
___
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 4, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 11, Round Rock 1
Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 2
Reno at El Paso, ppd.
Tacoma 9, Las Vegas 2
|Friday’s Games
Reno 9, El Paso 4, 1st game
El Paso 6, Reno 2, 2nd game
Albuquerque 5, Sugar Land 4
Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 0
Salt Lake 11, Sacramento 9
Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 3
|Saturday Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
