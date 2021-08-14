Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 47 38 .553 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 47 38 .553 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 46 40 .535 1½ Round Rock (Texas) 41 45 .477 6½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 39 46 .459 8 El Paso (San Diego) 35 49 .417 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 50 36 .581 — Tacoma (Seattle) 50 36 .581 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 43 43 .500 7 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 39 47 .453 11 Sacramento (San Francisco) 38 48 .442 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 4, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 11, Round Rock 1

Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 2

Reno at El Paso, ppd.

Tacoma 9, Las Vegas 2

Friday’s Games

Reno 9, El Paso 4, 1st game

El Paso 6, Reno 2, 2nd game

Albuquerque 5, Sugar Land 4

Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 0

Salt Lake 11, Sacramento 9

Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 3

Saturday Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

