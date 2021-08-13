Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 47 37 .560 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 47 37 .560 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 45 40 .529 2½ Round Rock (Texas) 41 44 .482 6½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 38 46 .452 9 El Paso (San Diego) 34 48 .415 12 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 49 35 .583 — Tacoma (Seattle) 49 36 .576 ½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 43 42 .506 6½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 38 47 .447 11½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 38 47 .447 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento 6, El Paso 3

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 7

Oklahoma City 11, Albuquerque 10

Tacoma 8, Reno 7

Las Vegas 10,Salt Lake 9

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 4, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 11, Round Rock 1

Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 2

Reno at El Paso, ppd.

Tacoma 9, Las Vegas 2

Friday’s Games

Reno at El Paso, 2, 6:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land , 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

