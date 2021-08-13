Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|47
|37
|.560
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|45
|40
|.529
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|41
|44
|.482
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|38
|46
|.452
|9
|El Paso (San Diego)
|34
|48
|.415
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|49
|35
|.583
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|49
|36
|.576
|½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|43
|42
|.506
|6½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|38
|47
|.447
|11½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|38
|47
|.447
|11½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Sacramento 6, El Paso 3
Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 7
Oklahoma City 11, Albuquerque 10
Tacoma 8, Reno 7
Las Vegas 10,Salt Lake 9
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 4, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 11, Round Rock 1
Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 2
Reno at El Paso, ppd.
Tacoma 9, Las Vegas 2
|Friday’s Games
Reno at El Paso, 2, 6:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land , 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
