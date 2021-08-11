Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|46
|37
|.554
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|44
|40
|.524
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|41
|43
|.488
|5½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|38
|45
|.458
|8
|El Paso (San Diego)
|34
|48
|.415
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|49
|35
|.583
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|48
|36
|.571
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|43
|41
|.512
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|38
|46
|.452
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|37
|47
|.440
|12
___
|Monday’s Games
Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 5
Albuquerque 11, Oklahoma City 6
Tacoma 9, Reno 3
El Paso 7, Sacramento 3
Las Vegas 14, Salt Lake 5
|Tuesday’s Games
Sacramento 6, El Paso 3
Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 7
Oklahoma City 11, Albuquerque 10
Tacoma 8, Reno 7
Las Vegas 10,Salt Lake 9
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at El Paso 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at El Paso 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
