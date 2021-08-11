Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 46 37 .554 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 46 37 .554 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 44 40 .524 2½ Round Rock (Texas) 41 43 .488 5½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 38 45 .458 8 El Paso (San Diego) 34 48 .415 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 49 35 .583 — Tacoma (Seattle) 48 36 .571 2 Las Vegas (Oakland) 43 41 .512 6 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 38 46 .452 11 Sacramento (San Francisco) 37 47 .440 12

___

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 5

Albuquerque 11, Oklahoma City 6

Tacoma 9, Reno 3

El Paso 7, Sacramento 3

Las Vegas 14, Salt Lake 5

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento 6, El Paso 3

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 7

Oklahoma City 11, Albuquerque 10

Tacoma 8, Reno 7

Las Vegas 10,Salt Lake 9

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at El Paso 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at El Paso 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

