2020 Olympics: USA wins most gold medals after epic final day | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 1:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 46 35 .568
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 42 39 .519 4
Round Rock (Texas) 39 43 .476
Albuquerque (Colorado) 37 43 .463
El Paso (San Diego) 33 47 .412 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 49 33 .598
Tacoma (Seattle) 46 36 .561 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 41 41 .500 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 38 44 .463 11
Sacramento (San Francisco) 36 46 .439 13

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 12, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 6, Albuquerque 4

Tacoma 12, Reno 7

Sacramento 6, El Paso 3

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 2

Sunday’s Games

El Paso 6, Sacramento 3

Reno 10, Tacoma 6

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2

Oklahoma City 15, Albuquerque 10

Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up