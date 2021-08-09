Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|46
|35
|.568
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|42
|39
|.519
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|39
|43
|.476
|7½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|37
|43
|.463
|8½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|33
|47
|.412
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|49
|33
|.598
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|46
|36
|.561
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|41
|41
|.500
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|38
|44
|.463
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|36
|46
|.439
|13
___
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land 12, Round Rock 3
Oklahoma City 6, Albuquerque 4
Tacoma 12, Reno 7
Sacramento 6, El Paso 3
Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 2
|Sunday’s Games
El Paso 6, Sacramento 3
Reno 10, Tacoma 6
Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2
Oklahoma City 15, Albuquerque 10
Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1
|Monday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
