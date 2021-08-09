Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 46 35 .568 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 46 35 .568 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 42 39 .519 4 Round Rock (Texas) 39 43 .476 7½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 37 43 .463 8½ El Paso (San Diego) 33 47 .412 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 49 33 .598 — Tacoma (Seattle) 46 36 .561 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 41 41 .500 8 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 38 44 .463 11 Sacramento (San Francisco) 36 46 .439 13

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 12, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 6, Albuquerque 4

Tacoma 12, Reno 7

Sacramento 6, El Paso 3

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 2

Sunday’s Games

El Paso 6, Sacramento 3

Reno 10, Tacoma 6

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2

Oklahoma City 15, Albuquerque 10

Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

