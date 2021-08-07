Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|45
|34
|.570
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|39
|.512
|4½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|38
|42
|.475
|7½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|37
|42
|.468
|8
|El Paso (San Diego)
|32
|46
|.410
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|48
|32
|.600
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|45
|35
|.562
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|40
|40
|.500
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|37
|43
|.463
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|35
|45
|.438
|13
___
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 5
Albuquerque 13, Oklahoma City 12, 10 innings
Tacoma 13, Reno 0
Sacramento 9, El Paso 1
Las Vegas 7, Salt Lake 5
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 3
Albuquerque 3, Oklahoma City 2
Tacoma 10, Reno 9, 10 innings
Sacramento 4, El Paso 2
Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 2
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
El Paso at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
