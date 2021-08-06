2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | US wins first beach volleyball gold medal since 2012 | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 1:36 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 45 33 .577
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 41 38 .519
Round Rock (Texas) 37 42 .468
Albuquerque (Colorado) 36 42 .462 9
El Paso (San Diego) 32 45 .416 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 48 31 .608
Tacoma (Seattle) 44 35 .557 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 40 39 .506 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 36 43 .456 12
Sacramento (San Francisco) 34 45 .430 14

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 1

Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 3

Albuquerque 5, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 6, Reno 5

Las Vegas 8, Tacoma 6

Wednesday’s Games

No games

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 5

Albuquerque 13, Oklahoma City 12, 10 innings

Tacoma 13, Reno 0

Sacramento 9, El Paso 1

Las Vegas 7, Salt Lake 5

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

El Paso at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

