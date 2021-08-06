Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 45 33 .577 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 45 33 .577 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 41 38 .519 4½ Round Rock (Texas) 37 42 .468 8½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 36 42 .462 9 El Paso (San Diego) 32 45 .416 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 48 31 .608 — Tacoma (Seattle) 44 35 .557 4 Las Vegas (Oakland) 40 39 .506 8 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 36 43 .456 12 Sacramento (San Francisco) 34 45 .430 14

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 1

Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 3

Albuquerque 5, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 6, Reno 5

Las Vegas 8, Tacoma 6

Wednesday’s Games

No games

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 5

Albuquerque 13, Oklahoma City 12, 10 innings

Tacoma 13, Reno 0

Sacramento 9, El Paso 1

Las Vegas 7, Salt Lake 5

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

El Paso at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

