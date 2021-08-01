Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|44
|31
|.587
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|43
|32
|.573
|1
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|40
|36
|.526
|4½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|36
|39
|.480
|8
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|32
|42
|.432
|11½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|32
|42
|.432
|11½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|29
|47
|.382
|15½
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|47
|26
|.644
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|46
|28
|.622
|1½
|Worcester (Boston)
|40
|35
|.533
|8
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|34
|41
|.453
|14
|Rochester (Washington)
|30
|43
|.411
|17
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|50
|.342
|22½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|51
|25
|.671
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|44
|31
|.587
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|43
|33
|.566
|8
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|40
|37
|.519
|11½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|38
|39
|.494
|13½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|29
|45
|.392
|21
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|27
|49
|.355
|24
|Friday’s Games
Worcester 6, Buffalo 2
Syracuse 6, Scranton/W-B 0
Jacksonville 4, Charlotte 2
Toledo 11, Omaha 1
Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 2
Norfolk 8, Durham 2
Indianapolis 8, St. Paul 4
Nashville 10, Columbus 5
Louisville at Iowa, susp.
Gwinnett 8, Memphis 7
|Saturday’s Games
Worcester 4, Buffalo 2
Syracuse 5, Scranton/W-B 3
Jacksonville 10, Charlotte 4
Toledo 3, Omaha 0
Lehigh Valley at Rochester , 1st game, susp.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester , 2nd game, ppd.
Durham 12, Norfolk 6
Gwinnett 2, Memphis 1
Indianapolis 6, St. Paul 5
Columbus at Nashville, susp.
Louisville 4, Iowa 2, 1st game
Iowa 2, Louisville 1, 8 innings, 2nd game
|Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Omaha at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Louisville at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 7:15 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
