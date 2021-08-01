Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 44 31 .587 — Toledo (Detroit) 43 32…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 44 31 .587 — Toledo (Detroit) 43 32 .573 1 St. Paul (Minnesota) 40 36 .526 4½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 36 39 .480 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 32 42 .432 11½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 32 42 .432 11½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 29 47 .382 15½ Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 47 26 .644 — Buffalo (Toronto) 46 28 .622 1½ Worcester (Boston) 40 35 .533 8 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 34 41 .453 14 Rochester (Washington) 30 43 .411 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 26 50 .342 22½ Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 51 25 .671 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 44 31 .587 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 43 33 .566 8 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 40 37 .519 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 38 39 .494 13½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 29 45 .392 21 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 27 49 .355 24

Friday’s Games

Worcester 6, Buffalo 2

Syracuse 6, Scranton/W-B 0

Jacksonville 4, Charlotte 2

Toledo 11, Omaha 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 2

Norfolk 8, Durham 2

Indianapolis 8, St. Paul 4

Nashville 10, Columbus 5

Louisville at Iowa, susp.

Gwinnett 8, Memphis 7

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 4, Buffalo 2

Syracuse 5, Scranton/W-B 3

Jacksonville 10, Charlotte 4

Toledo 3, Omaha 0

Lehigh Valley at Rochester , 1st game, susp.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester , 2nd game, ppd.

Durham 12, Norfolk 6

Gwinnett 2, Memphis 1

Indianapolis 6, St. Paul 5

Columbus at Nashville, susp.

Louisville 4, Iowa 2, 1st game

Iowa 2, Louisville 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Omaha at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Louisville at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

