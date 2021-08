Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 59 42 .586 — Omaha (Kansas City) 57 44…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 59 42 .586 — Omaha (Kansas City) 57 44 .564 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 53 49 .520 6½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 48 53 .475 11 Columbus (Cleveland) 47 53 .470 11½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 42 60 .412 17½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 41 60 .406 18 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 59 39 .602 — Buffalo (Toronto) 57 41 .582 2 Worcester (Boston) 54 47 .535 6½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 45 55 .450 15 Rochester (Washington) 43 55 .439 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 39 60 .394 20½ Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 65 36 .644 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 58 44 .569 7½ Jacksonville (Miami) 58 44 .569 7½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 55 47 .539 10½ Memphis (St. Louis) 48 54 .471 17½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 40 60 .400 24½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 38 63 .376 27

Saturday’s Games

Durham 4, Charlotte 0, 1st game

Worchester 7, Buffalo 6

Syracuse 5, Rochester 3

Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/WB 8, 12 innings

Charlotte 5, Durham 4, 2nd game

St. Paul 9, Toledo 9, susp. bottom of 13th inning

Jacksonville 1, Norfolk 0

Indianapolis 13, Louisville 10

Memphis 14, Columbus 12

Nashville 2, Gwinnett 1

Omaha 7, Iowa 1

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 9, Worcester 5

Rochester 3, Syracuse 3, 7 innings

Lehigh Valley 10, Scranton/WB 5

Indianapolis 7, Louisville 6

Toledo 10, St. Paul 9, 14 innings, 1st game

Toledo 9, St. Paul 8, 2nd game

Omaha 3, Iowa 3, 11 innings

Columbus 6, Memphis 5, 10 innings

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 3

Durham 9, Charlotte 5

Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

