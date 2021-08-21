Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Detroit)
|52
|41
|.559
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|52
|42
|.553
|½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|49
|43
|.533
|2½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|44
|48
|.478
|7½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|44
|49
|.473
|8
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|40
|53
|.430
|12
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|37
|56
|.395
|15
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|55
|35
|.611
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|55
|36
|.604
|½
|Worcester (Boston)
|48
|46
|.511
|9
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|42
|49
|.462
|13½
|Rochester (Washington)
|37
|52
|.416
|17½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|36
|545.396
|19½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|60
|33
|.645
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|54
|40
|.574
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|52
|42
|.553
|8½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|51
|43
|.543
|9½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|44
|50
|.468
|16½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|39
|53
|.424
|20½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|59
|.366
|26
|Thursday’s Games
Syracuse 2, Buffalo 1, 1st game
Syracuse 4, Buffalo 3, 2nd game
Worcester 5, Scranton/W-B 3, 1st game
Scranton/W-B 5 Worcester 0, 2nd game
Rochester 6, Lehigh Valley 2, 1st game
Lehigh 4, Rochester 3, 2nd game
Gwinnett 8, Louisville 1
Durham 10, Jacksonville 4
Norfolk 11, Charlotte 6
Toledo 5, Indianapolis 2
St. Paul 9, Iowa 4
Columbus 8, Omaha 3
Memphis 12, Nashville 11, 10 innings
|Friday’s Games
Scranton/W-B 14, Worcester 2
Buffalo 3, Syracuse 1
Durham 3, Jacksonville 0, 7 innings
Gwinnett 10, Louisville 5
Norfolk 4, Charlotte 1
Indianapolis 5, Toledo 0
Rochester 7, Lehigh Valley 2
St. Paul 7, Iowa 4
Columbus 12, Omaha 3
Nashville 5, Memphis 3
|Saturday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.
Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Gwinnett at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.
Columbus at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
