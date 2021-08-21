CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 1:21 AM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Toledo (Detroit) 52 41 .559
St. Paul (Minnesota) 52 42 .553 ½
Omaha (Kansas City) 49 43 .533
Columbus (Cleveland) 44 48 .478
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 44 49 .473 8
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 40 53 .430 12
Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 56 .395 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 55 35 .611
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 55 36 .604 ½
Worcester (Boston) 48 46 .511 9
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 42 49 .462 13½
Rochester (Washington) 37 52 .416 17½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 36 545.396 19½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 60 33 .645
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 54 40 .574
Jacksonville (Miami) 52 42 .553
Nashville (Milwaukee) 51 43 .543
Memphis (St. Louis) 44 50 .468 16½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 39 53 .424 20½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 34 59 .366 26

___

Thursday’s Games

Syracuse 2, Buffalo 1, 1st game

Syracuse 4, Buffalo 3, 2nd game

Worcester 5, Scranton/W-B 3, 1st game

Scranton/W-B 5 Worcester 0, 2nd game

Rochester 6, Lehigh Valley 2, 1st game

Lehigh 4, Rochester 3, 2nd game

Gwinnett 8, Louisville 1

Durham 10, Jacksonville 4

Norfolk 11, Charlotte 6

Toledo 5, Indianapolis 2

St. Paul 9, Iowa 4

Columbus 8, Omaha 3

Memphis 12, Nashville 11, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Scranton/W-B 14, Worcester 2

Buffalo 3, Syracuse 1

Durham 3, Jacksonville 0, 7 innings

Gwinnett 10, Louisville 5

Norfolk 4, Charlotte 1

Indianapolis 5, Toledo 0

Rochester 7, Lehigh Valley 2

St. Paul 7, Iowa 4

Columbus 12, Omaha 3

Nashville 5, Memphis 3

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gwinnett at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

