Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 12:57 AM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Toledo (Detroit) 48 37 .565
Omaha (Kansas City) 47 37 .560 ½
St. Paul (Minnesota) 45 40 .529 3
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 42 43 .494 6
Columbus (Cleveland) 37 47 .440 10½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 37 47 .440 10½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 33 52 .388 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 51 32 .614
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 49 32 .605 1
Worcester (Boston) 46 38 .548
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 39 44 .470 12
Rochester (Washington) 33 48 .407 17
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 30 54 .357 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 30 .647
Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 36 .581
Jacksonville (Miami) 49 37 .570
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 48 38 .558
Memphis (St. Louis) 40 46 .465 15½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 34 50 .405 20½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 30 55 .353 25

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville 8, Nashville 1

Worcester 7, Syracuse 6

Buffalo 11, Rochester 0

Lehigh Valley 8, Scranton/W-B 1

Norfolk 4, Memphis 0

Charlotte 3, Jacksonville 2

Indianapolis 9, St. Paul 8

Durham at Gwinnett, ppd.

Toledo 9, Columbus 4

Iowa 10, Omaha 2

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 7, Columbus 4

Syracuse 11, Worcester 4

Gwinnett 4, Durham 3, 1st game

Gwinnett 5, Durham 3, 2nd game

Nashville 8, Louisville 5

Buffalo 5, Rochester 0

Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/W-B 3

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 8

St. Paul 11, Indianapolis 9

Iowa 12, Omaha 7

Thursday’s Games

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

