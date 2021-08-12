Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Detroit)
|48
|37
|.565
|—
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|47
|37
|.560
|½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|45
|40
|.529
|3
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|42
|43
|.494
|6
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|37
|47
|.440
|10½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|37
|47
|.440
|10½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|33
|52
|.388
|15
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|51
|32
|.614
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|49
|32
|.605
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|46
|38
|.548
|5½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|39
|44
|.470
|12
|Rochester (Washington)
|33
|48
|.407
|17
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|54
|.357
|21½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|55
|30
|.647
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|50
|36
|.581
|5½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|49
|37
|.570
|6½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|48
|38
|.558
|7½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|40
|46
|.465
|15½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|34
|50
|.405
|20½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|55
|.353
|25
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Louisville 8, Nashville 1
Worcester 7, Syracuse 6
Buffalo 11, Rochester 0
Lehigh Valley 8, Scranton/W-B 1
Norfolk 4, Memphis 0
Charlotte 3, Jacksonville 2
Indianapolis 9, St. Paul 8
Durham at Gwinnett, ppd.
Toledo 9, Columbus 4
Iowa 10, Omaha 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Toledo 7, Columbus 4
Syracuse 11, Worcester 4
Gwinnett 4, Durham 3, 1st game
Gwinnett 5, Durham 3, 2nd game
Nashville 8, Louisville 5
Buffalo 5, Rochester 0
Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/W-B 3
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 8
St. Paul 11, Indianapolis 9
Iowa 12, Omaha 7
|Thursday’s Games
Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.