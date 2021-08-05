Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|46
|33
|.577
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|45
|35
|.570
|½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|42
|38
|.532
|3½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|38
|42
|.468
|8½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|35
|44
|.449
|10
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|35
|44
|.449
|10
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|31
|49
|.380
|15½
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|48
|28
|.640
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|47
|31
|.597
|3
|Worcester (Boston)
|43
|36
|.538
|7½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|36
|42
|.468
|13
|Rochester (Washington)
|32
|44
|.413
|17
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|52
|.346
|22½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|52
|28
|.658
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|47
|34
|.575
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|44
|35
|.564
|7½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|43
|38
|.537
|9½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|40
|41
|.487
|13½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|31
|46
|.395
|20½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|51
|.354
|24
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse 6, Rochester 3
St. Paul 12, Louisville 2
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2, ppd.
Iowa 2, Indianapolis 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Iowa 6, Indianapolis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Memphis 6, Durham 3
Scranton/W-B 7, Worcester 3
Toledo 5, Nashville 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Nashville 11, Toledo 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Lehigh Valley 7, Buffalo 1
Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 1
Columbus 6, Omaha 4
|Thursday’s Games
Memphis 3, Durham 1
Worcester 5, Scranton/W-B 3
Rochester 2, Syracuse 1
Jacksonville 1, Norfolk 0, 10 innings, 1st game
Norfolk 1, Jacksonville 0, 2nd game
Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 7
Charlotte 10, Gwinnett 6
Omaha 7, Columbus 4
Louisville 1, St. Paul 0
Nashville 12, Toledo 0
Indianapolis 2, Iowa 0
|Friday’s Games
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Toledo at Nashville, 7:15 p.m.
