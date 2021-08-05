Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 45 33 .577 — Toledo (Detroit) 45 34…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 45 33 .577 — Toledo (Detroit) 45 34 .570 ½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 42 37 .532 3½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 37 42 .468 8½ Columbus (Cleveland) 35 43 .449 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 35 43 .449 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 30 49 .380 15½ Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 48 27 .640 — Buffalo (Toronto) 46 31 .597 3 Worcester (Boston) 42 36 .538 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 36 41 .468 13 Rochester (Washington) 31 44 .413 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 27 51 .346 22½ Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 52 27 .658 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 46 34 .575 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 44 34 .564 7½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 43 37 .537 9½ Memphis (St. Louis) 39 41 .487 13½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 30 46 .395 20½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 28 51 .354 24

Tuesday’s Games

Durham 5, Memphis 2

Worcester 7, Scranton/W-B 2

Rochester 3, Syracuse 1

Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 4

Lehigh Valley 6, Bufffalo 1

Gwinnett 6, Charlotte 4

Omaha 11, Columbus 7, 11 innings

Iowa 5, Indianapolis 1

St. Paul 5, Louisville 4

Nashville 3, Toledo 2

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 6, Rochester 3

St. Paul 12, Louisville 2

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2, ppd.

Iowa 2, Indianapolis 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Iowa 6, Indianapolis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Memphis 6, Durham 3

Scranton/W-B 7, Worcester 3

Toledo 5, Nashville 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Nashville 11, Toledo 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Lehigh Valley 7, Buffalo 1

Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 1

Columbus 6, Omaha 4

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

