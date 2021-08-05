Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|45
|33
|.577
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|45
|34
|.570
|½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|42
|37
|.532
|3½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|37
|42
|.468
|8½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|35
|43
|.449
|10
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|35
|43
|.449
|10
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|30
|49
|.380
|15½
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|48
|27
|.640
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|46
|31
|.597
|3
|Worcester (Boston)
|42
|36
|.538
|7½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|36
|41
|.468
|13
|Rochester (Washington)
|31
|44
|.413
|17
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|51
|.346
|22½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|52
|27
|.658
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|46
|34
|.575
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|44
|34
|.564
|7½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|43
|37
|.537
|9½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|39
|41
|.487
|13½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|30
|46
|.395
|20½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|51
|.354
|24
|Tuesday’s Games
Durham 5, Memphis 2
Worcester 7, Scranton/W-B 2
Rochester 3, Syracuse 1
Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 4
Lehigh Valley 6, Bufffalo 1
Gwinnett 6, Charlotte 4
Omaha 11, Columbus 7, 11 innings
Iowa 5, Indianapolis 1
St. Paul 5, Louisville 4
Nashville 3, Toledo 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse 6, Rochester 3
St. Paul 12, Louisville 2
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2, ppd.
Iowa 2, Indianapolis 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Iowa 6, Indianapolis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Memphis 6, Durham 3
Scranton/W-B 7, Worcester 3
Toledo 5, Nashville 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Nashville 11, Toledo 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Lehigh Valley 7, Buffalo 1
Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 1
Columbus 6, Omaha 4
|Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
