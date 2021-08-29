CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Tottenham stays perfect after…

Tottenham stays perfect after Son seals 1-0 win over Watford

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham is the Premier League’s last remaining team with a perfect start after Son Heung-min clinched a 1-0 victory over Watford on Sunday.

It was a third successive win at the start of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season in charge of the north London club.

The goal came in the 42nd minute after Son swung in a free kick from the left wing and Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann got it all wrong, with the ball going all the way into the far corner.

Tottenham will rely on Harry Kane for goals after the striker made his first league start of the season after his hopes of a move to Manchester City fell through.

Tottenham has nine points, two more than any other team heading into the international break. Watford has only three points from three games after regaining promotion to the Premier League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up