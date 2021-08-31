CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Timbers’ Eryk Williamson out for season after knee injury

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 7:19 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson is out for the season because of a left knee injury that will require surgery.

Williamson tore his ACL on Sunday during Portland’s 2-0 victory over the Sounders in Seattle.

Williamson has played for the Timbers for three seasons, making 31 starts. He has four goals and seven assists with Portland.

He also played for the U.S. national team in this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, making four appearances and two starts.

An MRI revealed the ACL tear. Williamson will undergo surgery next week.

