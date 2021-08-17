CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Md. senators push for mask mandates | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | TSA extends mask rule | DC-region case numbers
Home » Sports » Thorns goalkeeper Franch traded…

Thorns goalkeeper Franch traded to KC NWSL

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 11:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns have traded goalkeeper Adrianna Franch to KC NWSL in exchange for goalkeeper Abby Smith and $150,000 in allocation money.

Franch had been with the Thorns since the 2016 season, appearing in 65 matches with 198 saves and 26 shutouts.

Franch was on the U.S. national team roster for the 2019 Women’s World Cup and more recently the Tokyo Olympics. She started in the bronze medal match against Australia after goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was injured.

A native of Salina, Kansas, Franch was the NWSL’s Goalkeeper of the Year in both 2017 and 2018.

Smith has been in the league since 2016, playing for the Boston Breakers and the Utah Royals before Kansas City. She has played in 44 regular-season games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD shifting readiness priorities from short-term to strategic

Former OFPP administrators say new nominee must do these things to succeed

NIH team creating new data tool that tracks federal employee perceptions and demographics

Air Force Skyborg program awards new contracts for further development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up