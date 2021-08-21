CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Sullivan scores in 87th, Philadelphia ties Montreal 1-1

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 10:31 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Quinn Sullivan scored in the 87th to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night.

Sullivan blasted a rocket from the top of the circle after Jack Elliott sent him a back pass.

Montreal (7-7-7) opened the scoring just before the half when Joaquin Torres’ cross found a sliding Djordje Mihailovic for a close-range counter.

Philadelphia (8-5-8) is unbeaten in nine home matches. The Union only had one shot on goal.

Montreal has a run of 16 games decided by one goal or less, including five wins and six losses.

