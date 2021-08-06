2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Molly Seidel wins bronze in Olympic marathon | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Steve Asmussen ties training record for North American wins

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 9:52 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen tied the North American record for victories by a trainer Friday when Shanghai Dream won the sixth race at Ellis Park.

Asmussen equaled the mark of 9,445 set by the late Dale Baird during his 46-year career that ended when he was killed in a car crash in 2007 at age 72.

Asmussen has a good chance of breaking the record on Saturday, when he has 14 horses entered in 13 races at Saratoga, New Jersey’s Monmouth Park, Louisiana Downs, and Ellis Park.

The 55-year-old trainer took out his license in 1986 and won his first race that year at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. He previously worked as a jockey until he outgrew the profession.

Asmussen has trained three Horses of the Year — Curlin, filly Rachel Alexandra, and Gun Runner. He’s won the Preakness Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic twice and the Belmont Stakes. He is 0-for-23 in the Kentucky Derby.

