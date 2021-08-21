Stajduhar, Michel help Orlando City beat Fire 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mason Stajduhar made a career-high five saves for his first MLS shutout, Benji Michel scored and…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mason Stajduhar made a career-high five saves for his first MLS shutout, Benji Michel scored and Orlando City beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on a rain-soaked Saturday night.

Orlando City (9-4-7) is unbeaten in its last five games. Chicago (5-11-5) is winless in 19 straight road games since a 5-2 victory at Orlando City in October 2019.

The 23-year-old Stajduhar has started each of the past five games — the only five appearances of his MLS career — in the place of injured Pedro Gallese, who returned to the Orlando City bench after a three-week absence but did not see action.

Gallese, who suffered a leg injury in the closing minutes of a loss to New York City FC on July 25, is expected to return to the starting lineup Friday night against Inter Miami.

Tesho Akindele stole the ball from Chicago defender Mauricio Pineda in the attacking third, poking it to Michel, who took two dribbles before driving a roller inside the post from the top of the penalty arc in the 51st minute.

The kickoff was delayed about 45 minutes because of heavy rain.

