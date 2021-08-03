2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Belarus Olympian granted visa to Poland | Photos from the games | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Spain 1, Japan 0OT

Spain 1, Japan 0OT

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 9:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Japan 0, Spain 1, OT

Spain 0 0 1 1
Japan 0 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_1, Spain, Asensio, (Oyarzabal), 115th minute.

Yellow Cards_Regano, Spain, 13th; Merino, Spain, 51st; Zubimendi, Spain, 90th+5; Sakai, Japan, 98th; Vallejo, Spain, 110th; Asensio, Spain, 116th; Mir, Spain, 117th.

Referee_Kevin Ortega.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

7-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

National Cyber Director: Bureau of Cyber Statistics needed to understand threat landscape

Air Force turns to virtual reality to combat sexual assault

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up