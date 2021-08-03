South Korea 3, Turkey 2 (25-17, 17-25, 26-28, 25-18, 13-15) South Korea_Spiker-Kim Y. (26-53), Park J. (15-40) (won-total attempts); Blocker-An…

South Korea 3, Turkey 2 (25-17, 17-25, 26-28, 25-18, 13-15)

South Korea_Spiker-Kim Y. (26-53), Park J. (15-40) (won-total attempts); Blocker-An H. (0-1), Kim H. (3-6), Kim S. (0-11), Kim Y. (1-8), Lee S. (0-1), Park E. (0-1), Park J. (1-9), Yang H. (6-17), Yeum H. (1-10); Server-Jeong J. (0-3), Kim H. (0-14), Kim S. (2-21), Kim Y. (1-17), Lee S. (0-4), Oh J. (0-1), Park E. (0-10), Park J. (0-5), Pyo S. (0-3), Yang H. (0-9), Yeum H. (1-15); Scorer-Kim Y. (28-78).

Turkey_Spiker-E. Erdem Dundar (10-18), Z. Gunes (9-17), M. Boz (22-50), T. Senoglu (7-10) (won-total attempts); Blocker-E. Erdem Dundar (5-20), C. Ozbay (1-9), Z. Gunes (4-25), M. Boz (1-6), E. Karakurt (0-6), M. Ismailoglu (1-2), S. Ercan (1-6), T. Senoglu (1-2); Server-E. Erdem Dundar (0-9), C. Ozbay (0-13), Z. Gunes (1-19), M. Boz (1-22), E. Karakurt (2-3), H. Baladin (0-6), M. Ismailoglu (1-16), S. Ercan (2-13); Scorer-M. Boz (24-78).

Referees_Hamid Alrousi, United Arab Emirates. Pati Rolf, United States. Jacobus Nederhoed, Netherlands.

