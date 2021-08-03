2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » South Korea 3, Turkey…

South Korea 3, Turkey 2 (25-17, 17-25, 26-28, 25-18, 13-15)

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Korea 3, Turkey 2 (25-17, 17-25, 26-28, 25-18, 13-15)

South Korea_Spiker-Kim Y. (26-53), Park J. (15-40) (won-total attempts); Blocker-An H. (0-1), Kim H. (3-6), Kim S. (0-11), Kim Y. (1-8), Lee S. (0-1), Park E. (0-1), Park J. (1-9), Yang H. (6-17), Yeum H. (1-10); Server-Jeong J. (0-3), Kim H. (0-14), Kim S. (2-21), Kim Y. (1-17), Lee S. (0-4), Oh J. (0-1), Park E. (0-10), Park J. (0-5), Pyo S. (0-3), Yang H. (0-9), Yeum H. (1-15); Scorer-Kim Y. (28-78).

Turkey_Spiker-E. Erdem Dundar (10-18), Z. Gunes (9-17), M. Boz (22-50), T. Senoglu (7-10) (won-total attempts); Blocker-E. Erdem Dundar (5-20), C. Ozbay (1-9), Z. Gunes (4-25), M. Boz (1-6), E. Karakurt (0-6), M. Ismailoglu (1-2), S. Ercan (1-6), T. Senoglu (1-2); Server-E. Erdem Dundar (0-9), C. Ozbay (0-13), Z. Gunes (1-19), M. Boz (1-22), E. Karakurt (2-3), H. Baladin (0-6), M. Ismailoglu (1-16), S. Ercan (2-13); Scorer-M. Boz (24-78).

Referees_Hamid Alrousi, United Arab Emirates. Pati Rolf, United States. Jacobus Nederhoed, Netherlands.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

After years of contentious negotiations, HHS, NTEU agree to labor relations reset

Air Force taking measures to help airmen retain sexual assault training information

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

UPDATE: Several injured after Pentagon officer attacked near Metro bus platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up