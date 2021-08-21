CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Sports » Short-handed Sporting KC holds…

Short-handed Sporting KC holds on for 0-0 tie with Minnesota

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tim Melia tied his season high with seven saves and short-handed Sporting Kansas City held on for a 0-0 tie with Minnesota United on Saturday.

Rémi Walter was shown a straight red card in the 21st for a dangerous studs-up foul and Kansas City (11-4-6) played a man down down the rest of the way.

The 35-year-old Melia has three shutouts in the last four games.

Tyler Miller had five saves for Minnesota (7-6-7). He has seven shutouts this season.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Minnesota United knocked Sporting — the West’s top seed — out of last season’s playoffs with a 3–0 road win.

The Loons, who lost 1-0 at Allianz to Los Angeles FC on Aug. 14 have been shut out in consecutive home matches for the first time since failing to score in three straight in July 2017.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up