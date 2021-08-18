CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Md. senators push for mask mandates | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | TSA extends mask rule | DC-region case numbers
Shinyashiki scores go-ahead goal in 73rd, Rapids beat Galaxy

The Associated Press

August 18, 2021, 12:59 AM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki scored a go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute to help the Colorado Rapids beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Colorado (10-4-4) has won three straight away matches for the first time since the 2000 season. Los Angeles (11-7-2) has lost four straight games in the series for the first time in club history.

Jonathan Lewis gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a penalty kick after getting tripped by Rayan Raveloson on a breakaway. Shinyashiki headed in Jack Price’s corner kick at the back post to win it.

Raveloson tied it at 1 for Los Angeles in the 34th minute by sending home a loose ball at the top of the 18-yard box.

