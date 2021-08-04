2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Story behind tears from Lyles | How speed walking works | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Sharks sign goalie Adin…

Sharks sign goalie Adin Hill to 2-year deal

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 9:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks signed goalie Adin Hill to a two-year contract Wednesday that avoids salary arbitration.

The Sharks acquired Hill last month in a trade from Arizona and are counting on him to team with James Reimer as their goaltending duo next season.

The 25-year-old Hill appeared in 19 games last season for Arizona, going 9-9-1 record with a .913 save percentage, 2.74 goals against average and two shutouts.

Hill has appeared in 49 career games with a 19-21-4 record, 2.79 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Biden to nominate former HUD appointee to lead federal procurement

Coast Guard looks to plug digital holes in maritime infrastructure under new cyber outlook

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up