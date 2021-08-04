Sharks sign goalie Adin Hill to 2-year deal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks signed goalie Adin Hill to a two-year contract Wednesday that avoids…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks signed goalie Adin Hill to a two-year contract Wednesday that avoids salary arbitration.

The Sharks acquired Hill last month in a trade from Arizona and are counting on him to team with James Reimer as their goaltending duo next season.

The 25-year-old Hill appeared in 19 games last season for Arizona, going 9-9-1 record with a .913 save percentage, 2.74 goals against average and two shutouts.

Hill has appeared in 49 career games with a 19-21-4 record, 2.79 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

