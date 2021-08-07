Women’s Bronze Medal Match Serbia 3, South Korea 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-15) Serbia_Spiker-B. Busa (4-9), M. Rasic (5-8), T. Boskovic…

Women’s Bronze Medal Match

Serbia 3, South Korea 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-15)

Serbia_Spiker-B. Busa (4-9), M. Rasic (5-8), T. Boskovic (25-45) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Rasic (1-5), M. Popovic (3-16), T. Boskovic (2-4); Server-T. Boskovic (6-18); Scorer-T. Boskovic (33-67).

South Korea_Spiker-Kim H. (6-20), Kim Y. (10-28), Park J. (4-21) (won-total attempts); Blocker-An H. (0-4), Kim H. (0-3), Kim S. (0-4), Kim Y. (0-8), Park J. (1-6), Pyo S. (0-2), Yang H. (1-4); Server-Kim H. (2-7), Kim Y. (1-10), Park J. (2-6); Scorer-Kim Y. (11-46).

Referees_Daniele Rapisarda, Italy. Pati Rolf, United States. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

