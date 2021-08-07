2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Serbia 3, South Korea…

Serbia 3, South Korea 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-15)

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 9:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Women’s Bronze Medal Match

Serbia 3, South Korea 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-15)

Serbia_Spiker-B. Busa (4-9), M. Rasic (5-8), T. Boskovic (25-45) (won-total attempts); Blocker-M. Rasic (1-5), M. Popovic (3-16), T. Boskovic (2-4); Server-T. Boskovic (6-18); Scorer-T. Boskovic (33-67).

South Korea_Spiker-Kim H. (6-20), Kim Y. (10-28), Park J. (4-21) (won-total attempts); Blocker-An H. (0-4), Kim H. (0-3), Kim S. (0-4), Kim Y. (0-8), Park J. (1-6), Pyo S. (0-2), Yang H. (1-4); Server-Kim H. (2-7), Kim Y. (1-10), Park J. (2-6); Scorer-Kim Y. (11-46).

Referees_Daniele Rapisarda, Italy. Pati Rolf, United States. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up