Serbia 13, Greece 10

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 4:45 AM

Men’s Gold Medal Match

Serbia 6 2 2 3 13
Greece 3 4 2 1 10

First Quarter_1, Greece, D. Skoumpakis, 7:15 (PP). 2, Serbia, D. Pijetlovic, 6:34 (PP). 3, Serbia, F. Filipovic, 5:46. 4, Greece, C. Kolomvos, 5:14 (PP). 5, Serbia, N. Jaksic, 4:41 (PP). 6, Serbia, F. Filipovic, 3:47 (PS). 7, Serbia, D. Pijetlovic, 2:55. 8, Greece, A. Vlachopoulos, 2:10 (PP). 9, Serbia, N. Jaksic, 1:40.

Second Quarter_10, Greece, I. Fountoulis, 7:40. 11, Serbia, D. Mandic, 7:15. 12, Greece, A. Vlachopoulos, 5:33. 13, Greece, K. Gkiouvetsis, 4:43 (PP). 14, Greece, A. Papanastasiou, 4:05. 15, Serbia, A. Prlainovic, 0:04 (PP).

Third Quarter_16, Serbia, D. Mandic, 5:32 (PP). 17, Greece, K. Mourikis, 5:14. 18, Greece, I. Fountoulis, 3:32 (PP). 19, Serbia, A. Prlainovic, 1:11.

Fourth Quarter_20, Greece, D. Skoumpakis, 7:23 (PP). 21, Serbia, A. Prlainovic, 6:15 (PS). 22, Serbia, N. Jaksic, 5:03 (PP). 23, Serbia, D. Mandic, 4:08 (PP).

Exclusions_Serbia 20 (F. Filipovic 1, D. Lazic 1, N. Jaksic 2, D. Mandic 2, A. Prlainovic 2, M. Aleksic 4, N. Dedovic 4, S. Randelovic 4); Greece 9 (G. Dervisis 1, K. Genidounias 1, A. Papanastasiou 1, D. Skoumpakis 1, A. Vlachopoulos 1, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 2, I. Fountoulis 2).

4 Minute Exclusions_Serbia None; Greece None.

Penalty Fouls_Serbia None; Greece 2 (K. Mourikis 1, D. Skoumpakis 1).

Ejections_Serbia 3 (M. Aleksic, N. Dedovic, S. Randelovic); Greece None.

Referees_Michael Goldenberg, United States. Xevi Buch, Spain. Mark Koganov, International Swimming Federation. Wim Keman, International Swimming Federation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

