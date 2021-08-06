2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Serbia 10, Spain 9

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 8:09 AM

Serbia 10, Spain 9

Serbia 2 2 1 5 10
Spain 0 5 2 2 9

First Quarter_1, Serbia, F. Filipovic, 1:51 (PP). 2, Serbia, A. Prlainovic, 0:45 (PP).

Second Quarter_3, Spain, A. Munarriz Egana, 7:27. 4, Spain, A. Bustos Sanchez, 5:45. 5, Spain, R. Tahull Compte, 4:56 (PP). 6, Spain, F. Perrone Rocha, 3:40 (PP). 7, Serbia, D. Mandic, 2:24 (PP). 8, Spain, A. Munarriz Egana, 0:29 (PP). 9, Serbia, N. Jaksic, 0:02 (PP).

Third Quarter_10, Spain, A. Granados Ortega, 1:51 (PP). 11, Spain, B. Mallarach Guell, 1:14 (PP). 12, Serbia, S. Rasovic, 0:04 (PP).

Fourth Quarter_13, Serbia, S. Rasovic, 5:21 (PP). 14, Spain, B. Mallarach Guell, 4:45 (PP). 15, Serbia, D. Mandic, 4:17 (PP). 16, Serbia, S. Mitrovic, 2:20. 17, Spain, R. Tahull Compte, 1:59 (PP). 18, Serbia, D. Mandic, 1:18 (PP). 19, Serbia, F. Filipovic, 0:26.

Exclusions_Serbia 23 (F. Filipovic 1, M. Aleksic 2, N. Dedovic 2, N. Jaksic 2, D. Mandic 2, S. Mitrovic 2, D. Pijetlovic 4, A. Prlainovic 4, S. Randelovic 4); Spain 23 (F. Fernandez Miranda 1, M. Larumbe Gonfaus 1, A. Munarriz Egana 1, M. Famera 2, A. Granados Ortega 2, B. Sanahuja 2, R. Tahull Compte 2, A. Bustos Sanchez 4, F. Perrone Rocha 4, M. de Toro Dominguez 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Serbia None; Spain None.

Penalty Fouls_Serbia None; Spain None.

Ejections_Serbia 3 (D. Pijetlovic, A. Prlainovic, S. Randelovic); Spain 3 (A. Bustos Sanchez, F. Perrone Rocha, M. de Toro Dominguez).

Referees_Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Michiel Zwart, Netherlands. Wim Keman, International Swimming Federation. Milivoj Bebic, International Swimming Federation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

