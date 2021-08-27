CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Senechal wins Vuelta 13th…

Senechal wins Vuelta 13th stage, Eiking keeps overall lead

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 12:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VILLANUEVA DE LA SERENA, Spain (AP) — Florian Senechal outdueled Matteo Trentin to win the 13th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Friday, with Odd Christian Eiking keeping the overall lead.

Senechal, a French rider for Deceuninck-Quick Step, beat Trentin in the final sprint of the 203-kilometer (126-mile) flat stage from Belmez to Villanueva de la Serena in southwestern Spain.

The top five riders in the general classification finished together 11 seconds back, with Eiking keeping his gap of nearly one minute over Guillaume Martin. Two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic stayed third overall, almost two minutes off the lead.

Eiking, a Norwegian rider for Intermarche-Wanty, had taken the leader’s red jersey from Roglic in the 10th stage.

Riders on Saturday will face two difficult climbs in the 165.7-kilometer (103-mile) 14th stage in western Spain.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

NIST launches supply chain security framework effort with top tech firms

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

GSA hits 11 years of top marks on small business procurement scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up