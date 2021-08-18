CORONAVIRUS NEWS : US calls for booster shots | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Sports » Sapong scores again, Nashville…

Sapong scores again, Nashville plays Orlando City to 1-1 tie

The Associated Press

August 18, 2021, 11:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored his fourth goal in the last three games and helped Nashville to a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Sapong ran onto a misplayed pass by João Moutinho, raced beyond midfield and tapped it to Hany Mukhtar, who passed it back to Sapong at the top of the box. The 32-year-old Sapong, who has nine goals this season, did a 360-degree turn and then fell to the ground as he ripped a low ball inside the post to open the scoring in the 23rd minute.

Nashville (7-2-11) moved a point ahead of New York City FC for second in the Eastern Conference standings with 32. New England leads the conference with 46 points, the most in MLS. Orlando City and Philadelphia are tied with NYCFC with 31.

Antônio Carlos headed home a free kick by Mauricio Pereyra for Orlando City (8-4-7) to make it 1-1 in the 58th minute.

Nashville’s Joe Willis — whose eight shutouts this season are tied for most in MLS — made a leaping one-handed stop in the 47th minute and Orlando City’s Tesho Akindele bounced a header off the crossbar in the 75th.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

In search for more demographic data on federal workforce, NIH team piloting new tool

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Pentagon says it is moving readiness away from short-term goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up