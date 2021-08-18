CORONAVIRUS NEWS : US calls for booster shots | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Sallói scores 12th goal, Sporting FC ties Portland 1-1

The Associated Press

August 18, 2021, 10:51 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored in second-half stoppage time for his 12th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City tied the Portland Timbers 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Kansas City (11-4-5) has earned just two points in its three home matches since the start of July. Portland (7-9-3) is 1-6-2 on the road this season.

Sallói was left alone on the left side and he took five touches to get to the corner of the 18-yard box for a slotted shot inside the near post.

Sallói trails Seattle forward Raúl Ruidíaz by two goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Portland scored in the 17th minutes when Felipe Mora headed down Marvin Loría’s cross past goalkeeper Tim Melia. It was Mora’s seventh goal of the season.

