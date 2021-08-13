CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers vaccines at your home | Extra vaccines for some | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka…

Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach Montreal semis

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus at the National Bank Open.

Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row. She had seven aces in the 79-minute match.

“I’m really happy with this, it was a tough match,” Sabalenka said. ”(Azarenka) played really well. The second set was a little tricky. I’m really happy that I came back in the end of the set and won it actually.”

Azarenka was seeded eighth.

“I feel I just didn’t take my opportunities,” Azarenka said. ”It’s as simple as that.”

Sabalenka will face fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals. Pliskova beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beat

American Jessica Pegula rallied to beat 13th-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-0 in the late match to set up a semifinal against Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

The 27-year-old Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Kim and Terry Pegula, won her lone WTA Tour title in 2019, beating Giorgi in the Citi Open final in Washington.

Jabeur won the Viking Classic in June in England to become the first Arab player to win a WTA Tour singles title.

Giorgi beat 17-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2).

“I think it was a great match,” Giorgi said. “I think I was very consistent. It was a great level, I think.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up