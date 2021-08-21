CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Sports » Rubio, Mayaka score, Rapids…

Rubio, Mayaka score, Rapids rally to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 11:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio and Philip Mayaka converted headers five minutes apart in the second half in the Colorado Rapids’ 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Mayaka scored the winner in the 71st minute, getting his head on a perfect cross from Braian Galvan.

Five minutes earlier, Rubio stayed on the ground and then put Jack Price’s corner kick off the turf, slipping it inside the near post.

Colorado (11-4-4) moved into third place in the Western Conference and averaged a 3-0 loss in Utah on July 24 in the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup.

Salt Lake (7-7-6), which had won six of the last seven meetings, including three in Colorado, opened the scoring in the 51st on Albert Rusnak’s shot after a run and drop-back centering ball from Aaron Herrera.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up