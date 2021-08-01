Ron Capps tops Funny Car qualifying at NHRA Winternationals

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Ron Capps took the No. 1 spot in Funny Car qualifying Saturday night in the Lucas…

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Ron Capps took the No. 1 spot in Funny Car qualifying Saturday night in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway.

Capps had a 3.941-second run at 321.35 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat in the final session of the day. Winless this season, he raced to his second straight No. 1 qualifier, fourth of the season and 29th overall.

“Tomorrow is going to be new territory for a lot of drivers and that sort of makes it exciting,” Capps said. “That run tonight was pretty fun. You really have to be on your game and race the racetrack. It would be fitting to get our first win this year and first as a team at a home track. These are the trophies you want.”

Brittany Force was fastest in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson topped the Pro Stock field, and Matt Smith was No. 1 in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Force picked up her fifth No. 1 qualifier this year with a 3.714 at 330.72 in the final session.

Anderson qualified No. 1 for the eighth time in nine Pro Stock races this season, going 6.586 at 208.42 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Points leader Smith raced to his 46th top spot and third this season with a 6.760 at 201.91 on an EBR. He broke the track speed record.

