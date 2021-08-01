ROC 3, Tunisia 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-16) ROC_Spiker-D. Volkov (6-16), M. Mikhaylov (12-19), V. Poletaev (4-5) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Volvich…

ROC 3, Tunisia 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-16)

ROC_Spiker-D. Volkov (6-16), M. Mikhaylov (12-19), V. Poletaev (4-5) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Volvich (1-5), I. Iakovlev (2-12), D. Volkov (2-8), M. Mikhaylov (2-6); Server-I. Kobzar (0-6), P. Pankov (1-2), A. Volvich (0-12), I. Iakovlev (0-9), E. Kliuka (0-13), D. Volkov (2-10), Y. Podlesnykh (0-2), M. Mikhaylov (1-12), V. Poletaev (0-4); Scorer-M. Mikhaylov (15-37).

Tunisia_Spiker-M. Ben Othmen Miladi (4-12), W. Ben Tara (13-28), I. Moalla (7-16) (won-total attempts); Blocker-K. Ben Slimene (1-7), A. Kadhi (2-12), I. Moalla (3-8); Server-O. Agrebi (1-10), K. Ben Slimene (0-11), M. Ben Othmen Miladi (0-11), W. Ben Tara (0-5), A. Bouguerra (0-3), A. Kadhi (0-11), I. Moalla (1-9); Scorer-W. Ben Tara (14-36).

Referees_Luis Gerardo Macias, Mexico. Pati Rolf, United States. Jacobus Nederhoed, Netherlands.

