CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Rios, Nashville top Atlanta…

Rios, Nashville top Atlanta United 2-0 for 1st road win

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 5:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Daniel Rios’ first goal of the season just before halftime started Nashville to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United on Saturday, Nashville’s first road win of the season.

Daniel Lovitz slotted the ball into the box with Rios, who had played just 37 minutes this season because of injury, touching it in stride and slipping it just inside the right post during first half extra time. Rios was making his first start.

Joe Willis made two saves for his league-leading ninth clean sheet. Willis made a great lead pass in extra time that Randall Leal tracked down and out into an open net, sealing the win in the final minute.

Nashville (8-2-11) moved into a tie for second in the Eastern Conference.

Both previous matches between the teams ended 2-2 and Atlanta also scored two goals in each of the three meetings last year.

Atlanta (6-7-9) had its four-match winning streak end.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up