Reed withdraws from Northern Trust with ankle injury

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 6:45 AM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Reed withdrew from The Northern Trust on Thursday with an ankle injury, missing the first of two events remaining before the end of Ryder Cup qualifying.

The PGA Tour did not receive details on the nature of the injury.

Reed is No. 22 in the FedEx Cup and already assured of being in the field next week outside Baltimore. But with the points tripled in value for the postseason, reaching the Tour Championship becomes a little more difficult.

Of more immediate concern is the Ryder Cup.

The top six automatically qualify after the BMW Championship next week. Reed is No. 9 in the U.S. standings. Six more players will be captain’s picks after the Tour Championship.

