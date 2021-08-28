Real Madrid loans right back Odriozola to Fiorentina

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is sending right back Álvaro Odriozola on loan to Italian club Fiorentina. The 25-year-old Odriozola…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is sending right back Álvaro Odriozola on loan to Italian club Fiorentina.

The 25-year-old Odriozola joined Madrid on a transfer worth 30 million euros (now $35 million) from Real Sociedad in 2018. But he has struggled to earn playing time.

Madrid announced the move on Saturday.

Odriozola spent the second half of the 2019-2020 season also on loan, at Bayern Munich.

Odriozola made 16 appearances last season for Madrid, scoring two goals. He has not played for Madrid this season.

